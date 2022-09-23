Sports World : United report loss of $185m in 2021-22

United report loss of $185m in 2021-22

LONDON - Manchester United on Thursday announced a net loss of £115.5 million (S$184.8 million) for the 2021-22 season, even though revenues rose to £583 million as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The financial year ended June 30 also brought a 22 per cent rise in debt and a 19 per cent increase in wages. Net debt rose from £419.5 million in 2021 to £514.9 million.

After a busy transfer window which saw the club sign five players, a same level of activity is "not anticipated" for future windows, said football director John Murtough in a call.

REUTERS

Horner regrets not looking at Piastri

LONDON - Red Bull boss Christian Horner has spoken about his regret at missing the chance to sign Oscar Piastri when the Australian was working his way up to Formula One.

On the 2021 F2 champion, who will race for McLaren next season, Horner said he wished he had looked at him earlier and called him "a very, very capable driver".

REUTERS

Brady 'deserves' one day off every week

MIAMI - Tom Brady has defended his shorter National Football League work week after it was reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran planned to take every Wednesday off through the rest of the season.

The Super Bowl-winning star, 45, said on a podcast that he deserves that as he had "worked weekends for the last 23 years".

BLOOMBERG