Sports World: Ronaldo, 37, eyeing spot at Euro 2024

Ronaldo, 37, eyeing spot at Euro 2024

LISBON - Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on reaching Euro 2024 and the Portugal forward says he has no plans to retire any time soon.

The Manchester United star, 37, received a trophy on Tuesday at the Portuguese football federation's Quinas de Ouro awards in Lisbon for being the top national team goalscorer of all time and said that his journey is "not over yet".

Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 189 Portugal appearances.

AFP

S. Africa to bid for Women's World Cup

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's football association is planning a bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, its top executive Tebogo Motlanthe said on Tuesday.

South Africa hosted the 2010 men's World Cup, becoming the first and only African country to do so. But it faces stiff competition from other bidders like the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, which have already launched a shared bid for the 2027 women's tournament.

AFP

2023 Ashes to start in June at Edgbaston

LONDON - The men's Ashes five-Test cricket Series between England and Australia will begin in Edgbaston on June 16, 2023, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The second Test will be held from June 28 at Lord's, followed by the third in Headingley from July 6 and the fourth at Old Trafford from July 19. The Series will wrap up at The Oval with the fifth Test scheduled for July 27.

Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the last edition of the Ashes.

REUTERS