Sports World: MLS to investigate alleged racial abuse

MLS to investigate alleged racial abuse

LOS ANGELES - Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Monday that it would launch an investigation into allegations of racial abuse during a game between DC United and Inter Miami last Sunday.

Miami coach Phil Neville said DC United forward Taxi Fountas used a racial slur towards Miami defender Damion Lowe during the match, calling the language "unacceptable in society".

Fountas has denied the allegations, while MLS said an investigation would "begin promptly".

REUTERS

NBA to reduce draft age to 18: Report

LOS ANGELES - The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the players association (NBPA) are expected to agree to reduce the minimum draft age from 19 to 18 by 2024, The Athletic reported on Monday.

The change would open the door for high school players to go straight to the NBA draft. The league set the draft age at 19 in 2005. Both the league and NBPA are eager to reduce the draft age, according to the report.

REUTERS

Ban on using saliva to polish balls upheld

DUBAI - A temporary ban on using saliva to shine cricket balls was on Tuesday made permanent by the International Cricket Council.

And the running out of the non-striker will no longer be classed under "unfair play" after a raft of rule changes from Oct 1 were endorsed by a meeting of the ICC chief executives' committee. The October T20 World Cup in Australia will be the first major tournament to be played under the new playing conditions.

AFP