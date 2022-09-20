Sports World

Defender gets sent off after 9 seconds

PARIS - Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo was red-carded after just nine seconds against Angers in France's Ligue 1 on Sunday, and that included the four seconds it took the referee to pull the card out of his pocket.

Sofiane Boufal kicked off for Angers and passed to Adrien Hunou. He found Abdallah Sima, who pushed the ball past Todibo who stuck out a leg and tripped the striker. The game was only five seconds old.

Boufal was also later sent off, but Angers won 1-0.

AFP

Nagelsmann receives Bayern's backing

MUNICH - Bayern Munich chief executive officer Oliver Kahn said the club still have faith in coach Julian Nagelsmann despite their recent poor run.

Their 1-0 defeat by Augsburg on Saturday was the first time in 87 matches they had failed to score in a Bundesliga game. They had also drawn all three league games before that.

REUTERS

Las Vegas Aces win WNBA Championship

CONNECTICUT - Riquna Williams scored 17 points off the bench to help the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun 78-71 on Sunday to win the WNBA Championship.

The Aces won the best-of-five series 3-1.

REUTERS