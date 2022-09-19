Sports World: S'pore lose 6-1 in U-20 Asian Cup qualifier

S'pore lose 6-1 in U-20 Asian Cup qualifier

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan - Singapore completed their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-20 Asian Cup qualifiers with a 6-1 loss to Lebanon on Sunday.

The result meant that the Republic finished their Group I campaign with two draws and a defeat, and have failed to qualify for the tournament proper in Uzbekistan in 2023.

Hosts Tajikistan will top Group I and gain automatic qualification to the 16-team competition if they beat Cambodia in a late match, the result of which was not available at press time.

Sandhagen wins UFC bout by TKO

LAS VEGAS - American Cory Sandhagen stopped Song Yadong by TKO after the fourth round of their bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The referee called the fight at the conclusion of the penultimate round after it was determined that the Chinese mixed martial artist could no longer continue with a cut over his left eye. Sandhagen, who earned his first victory since February 2021, said: "Song is good, I knew he was good. I hate the way it ended. He deserved a fifth round. I wanted to see the scorecards to see if I was winning."

Rybakina in final after straight-set victory

PORTOROZ, Slovenia - Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina swept past Ana Bogdan in straight sets to reach the final of the WTA tournament in Portoroz on Saturday.

The 25th-ranked Kazakh eased through 6-1, 6-1 against the 65th-ranked Romanian to reach her third final of the season. On Sunday, third seed Rybakina will bid for her second title of the year and the fourth of her career, against Czech Katerina Siniakova, who defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany 6-1, 7-5.

Dortmund go top as Augsburg sink Bayern

MUNICH - A "fantasy" goal from teenage substitute Youssoufa Moukoko fired Borussia Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 1-0 derby win over Schalke, as Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season at Augsburg.

Bayern's 1-0 loss was the fourth time in a row they have dropped points in the league, after three successive draws.

Monza shock Juve for historic win in Serie A

ROME - Monza won their first-ever match in Serie A on Sunday, after stunning 10-man Juventus 1-0 to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Christian Gytkjaer netted a historic goal 15 minutes from the end at the U-Power Stadium to move the club owned by Silvio Berlusconi off the bottom of the table and end Juve's unbeaten start to the season.

