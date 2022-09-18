SportsWorld: Ecuador's World Cup place safe, says Fifa

Ecuador's World Cup place safe, says Fifa

PARIS - Fifa on Friday rejected an attempt by Chile and Peru to have Ecuador thrown out of the World Cup, where they will play the opening match against hosts Qatar on Nov 20.

The complaint centred on Byron Castillo, a defender who played in eight of Ecuador's qualifiers for the tournament. The Chilean football federation said there was evidence that he was born in Colombia and not in Ecuador.

Following a hearing on Thursday, Fifa's appeal committee confirmed an earlier ruling by the disciplinary committee that Castillo was to be considered as "holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality".

AFP

Germany's Schroder rejoins the Lakers

LOS ANGELES - Veteran guard Dennis Schroder rejoined the National Basketball Association's 17-time champions the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The team confirmed the signing but did not reveal contract terms. Schroder's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told broadcaster ESPN that the deal is for one year and US$2.64 million (S$3.71 million). Schroder, who turned 29 on Thursday, played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season and infamously turned down an extension reportedly worth US$84 million over four years before he left for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

REUTERS

Henseleit fires off five straight birdies

LOS ANGELES - Germany's Esther Henseleit used a string of five straight birdies to shoot an eight-under 64 and tie American Lilia Vu for the second-round lead at the Portland Classic on Friday in Portland, Oregon.

Vu joined Henseleit at 10-under 134 after two rounds after shooting a second-round 66 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. They held a one-shot edge over Carlota Ciganda of Spain (66), with a group of six players tied for fourth two strokes back.

REUTERS