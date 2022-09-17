Sports World

Jordan final-title jersey fetches $14m

NEW YORK - A jersey worn by Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 National Basketball Association Finals, his last title victory, sold for a record US$10.1 million (S$14.2 million) on Thursday, Sotheby's said.

The iconic red Chicago Bulls jersey with Jordan's No. 23 went for the highest amount of any game-worn sports memorabilia ever, the auction house said.

It beat the mark set in May, when Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey was sold for US$9.3 million.

AFP

Veteran seizes Portland lead with 65

PORTLAND - Japan's Ayako Uehara fired a seven-under 65 to grab the first-round lead at the Portland Classic on Thursday in Oregon.

The 38-year-old golfer, seeking her first LPGA Tour title, rolled in eight birdies and recorded just one bogey at Columbia Edgewater Country Club to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green.

REUTERS

Seeking way back for Russia and Belarus

TORONTO - Athletes from Russia and Belarus who have not been welcome at international events due to the war with Ukraine could soon be allowed back in competition, said the head of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Thursday.

During a conference call, Susanne Lyons said the International Olympic Committee is "beginning to consider a pathway back" for the Russians and Belarusians.

REUTERS