Sports World : Non-binary option in London Marathon

Non-binary option in London Marathon

LONDON - Entrants in the mass-participation event at the 2023 London Marathon will be offered a non-binary gender option.

Organisers said it was part of a drive to make the race the "most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world". The Boston Marathon also announced a similar change this week.

The London Marathon will return to its traditional April slot for the first time in four years after it was disrupted by the coronavirus.

AFP

Racist behaviour: Eintracht charged

PARIS - Eintracht Frankfurt have been charged with several offences, including "racist behaviour", by Uefa after the German football club's Champions League win at Marseille on Tuesday was marred by incidents.

Uefa was told that some visiting fans "performed Nazi salutes in the away section". Frankfurt were also charged with the "throwing of objects" by their fans, who were accused of setting off fireworks as well as other "acts of damage" at the Velodrome stadium.

AFP

Gavi's contract has $1.4b release clause

MADRID - Barcelona midfielder Gavi signed a contract extension until June 2026, with a release clause of €1 billion (S$1.4 billion) on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old's existing deal was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. Gavi has become a key player for the football club after breaking through in August 2021, shortly before being given his Spain debut by Luis Enrique in October.

AFP

Pardew signs for Aris Thessaloniki

ATHENS - Former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace coach Alan Pardew has signed a one-year contract with Aris Thessaloniki, the Greek Super League football club said on Wednesday. No financial details of the contract were revealed by the team.

AFP