Sports World: 3 medals for S'pore at dragon boat c'ships

3 medals for S'pore at dragon boat c'ships

Singapore's dragon boaters took home a silver and two bronze medals from the Sept 1-4 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Dragon Boat World Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic.

The medals were won in the Master category, while the men's team narrowly missed out on a bronze by 0.68 of a second in the 200m race.

Arsenal v City to make way for Europa game

LONDON - Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Manchester City in October has been postponed in order to allow for their Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven to be played.

The group-stage game between Arsenal and PSV, which was scheduled for Thursday at the Emirates Stadium, was postponed due to a lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The match will now be played on Oct 20, a day after Arsenal were to face City.

REUTERS

Ko to skip some events owing to wrist ailment

LOS ANGELES - World No. 1 golfer Ko Jin-young of South Korea will not participate in this week's Portland Classic due to a nagging wrist injury.

The 27-year-old won the event in 2021 but will not have the opportunity to win back-to-back titles. Her representatives said on Tuesday that she would pass on the next few tournaments to rest the wrist.

REUTERS