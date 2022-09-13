Sports World

World champ Kiplimo wins Great North Run

LONDON - World record holder Jacob Kiplimo became the first Ugandan man to win the Great North Run - the world's biggest half-marathon with 60,000 runners - after tributes were paid to Queen Elizabeth II before Sunday's race on Tyneside.

The reigning world half-marathon champion, on his debut, crossed the line in 59min 33sec, 66 seconds ahead of Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega, with fellow Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele third in 1:01:01.

Zverev likely to miss months of action

MUNICH - Alexander Zverev will not feature for Germany in this week's Davis Cup group stage in Hamburg after experiencing "extreme pain" and is unlikely to play again this year, he said on Monday.

The German world No. 5 suffered a setback in his recovery from surgery after tearing his right ankle ligaments during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

Edwards sorry for homophobic video

NEW YORK - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on Sunday issued an apology after posting a homophobic Instagram video story on his account.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft called a group of men "queer-a**" and also used a racial slur. Edwards later tweeted he was sorry.