SportsWorld: UFC 279 forced into late change of bouts

UFC 279 forced into late change of bouts

LAS VEGAS - Khamzat Chimaev weighed 3.4kg over the 171lb (77.6kg) welterweight limit on Friday, forcing the Ultimate Fighting Championship to set up new fights one day before UFC 279 in Las Vegas.

The Russian-born Swede was set to face long-time fan favourite Nate Diaz in the main event bout but because he failed to make weight, he will now face the US' Kevin Holland.

Chimaev and Holland got into a backstage scuffle on Thursday, forcing the cancellation of the pre-fight interview. Diaz, going into his final fight on his UFC contract, will take on fellow American Tony Ferguson instead.

REUTERS

Bosnian FA slammed for Russia friendly

SARAJEVO - The Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation's decision on Friday to accept a friendly with Russia, who have been heavily sanctioned over the war in Ukraine, in St Petersburg in November has sparked criticism at home.

Sarajevo Mayor Benjamina Karic slammed the decision and warned that if the game is not axed, the capital will cease its cooperation with the body.

Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who plays for Emirati outfit Sharjah, added it was "not a good decision" and he was left "speechless".

AFP

Two Juventus fans charged with racism

PARIS - Two Juventus fans will face trial for racism during a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, a source in the French city's prosecutor's office told AFP on Friday.

Three adults and a minor were arrested on Tuesday night in Paris after fans of the Italian side made Nazi salutes or monkey gestures at the Parc des Princes.

One of the adults was not charged owing to a lack of evidence, while the minor received a six-month travel ban.

AFP