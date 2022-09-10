Sports World

First win in seven games for Jaguars

Tanjong Pagar United snapped a six-match winless run with a 3-1 Singapore Premier League victory over Balestier Khalsa at the Jurong East Stadium on Friday.

Goals by Mirko Sugic, Blake Ricciuto and Khairul Amri helped the Jaguars take a 3-0 lead, before Balestier pulled one back through Ryoya Taniguchi.

With the win, the fifth-placed Jaguars moved level on points with fourth-placed Geylang International, who have a game in hand. Balestier are still second from bottom.

Cowboys top most valuable team list

NEW YORK - The Dallas Cowboys were named the world's most valuable sports team for a seventh consecutive year, according to the list published by Forbes on Thursday that was dominated by National Football League teams.

The Cowboys, who first unseated La Liga giants Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2016, were valued at US$8 billion (S$11.2 billion), a 40 per cent jump compared to last year. Fellow NFL teams the New England Patriots (US$6.4 billion) and reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (US$6.2 billion) rounded out the top three.

REUTERS

White sees red as scuffle breaks out

LAS VEGAS - •Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White was left fuming after the press conference for UFC 279 in Las Vegas on Thursday was called off following a backstage scuffle between mixed martial arts fighters Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev.

The pair are not even scheduled to fight each other on Sunday, with Chimaev set to take on Nate Diaz in the main bout, while Holland will face fellow American Daniel Rodriguez on the undercard.

REUTERS