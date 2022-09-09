Sports World: Valieva drug probe to be concluded soon

Valieva drug probe to be concluded soon

MOSCOW - The Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (Rusada) investigation into Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive test for the banned substance trimetazidine is reaching the "final stage", the agency has said.

The 16-year-old failed a doping test at the national championships last December - she has claimed it was due to a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication - but the result was made known only on Feb 8, a day after she had helped her team win a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Seven months after the test result was published, Rusada said its probe is coming to a conclusion. The results for the team event in Beijing remain provisional, with runners-up the United States and third-placed Japan yet to receive their medals.

REUTERS

Walsh joins Barca for world-record fee

LONDON - England midfielder Keira Walsh has joined Spanish side Barcelona from Manchester City, the Women's Super League club said on Wednesday, with British media reporting the deal was for a world-record fee of around £350,000 (S$565,400).

The previous world record women's transfer stood at a fee in excess of £250,000, which Chelsea paid in 2020 to sign Denmark midfielder Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg. Walsh, 25, was part of the England side who captured the women's European Championship in July - the Lionesses' first major title - and was named in the team of the tournament.

REUTERS

Sweden's Chimaev aims to 'smash' Diaz

LAS VEGAS - Chechnya-born Swede Khamzat Chimaev has promised to "smash" fan favourite Nate Diaz - this will be the American veteran's last fight on his contract - at UFC 279 on Saturday to keep his name in the welterweight title picture and make his adopted country proud.

Despite being an accomplished wrestler in his youth, Chimaev had no plans to become a fighter when he moved to Sweden at the age of 18 but, after being invited to a mixed martial arts gym, he took to the sport quickly. The undefeated 28-year-old, who is on a five-fight win streak in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, said on Wednesday he will give Diaz - the 37-year-old veteran's record stands at 21 wins and 13 losses - a fitting send-off by "taking his head off".

REUTERS