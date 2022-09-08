Sports World : Silat boot camp to be held this weekend

Updated
Published
10 min ago

Silat boot camp to be held this weekend

The Singapore Silat Federation is organising a national recruitment boot camp on Saturday and Sunday at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena.

The super silat and champion silat programmes are priced at $20 and $80 respectively.

Interested participants can sign up at https://form.jotform. com/222288552409460

Lionesses perfect in World Cup qualifiers

LONDON - European champions England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 in their final Women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday to finish their perfect campaign with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals and conceding none.

The Group D winners also beat Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia and Latvia, and will play in the Finals to be held in Australia and New Zealand in July-August 2023.

REUTERS

Leipzig sack Tedesco after poor start

BERLIN - RB Leipzig on Wednesday parted ways with coach Domenico Tedesco following a bad start to the Bundesliga season and a 4-1 loss on Tuesday at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

The 36-year-old took over in December 2021 and helped them climb from 11th place to fourth spot and a place in the Champions League. He also led them to the German Cup, their first major trophy. But Leipzig have managed just one win from their five Bundesliga games, including a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

REUTERS

3-time champion Roglic out of Vuelta

MADRID - Slovenian Primoz Roglic's hopes of a fourth successive victory in the Vuelta a Espana are over, after injuries from a fall saw him withdraw from the race before the 17th stage on Wednesday.

Roglic, who also retired early from the 2022 Tour de France as a result of a fall, was 1min 26sec adrift of Belgian race leader Remco Evenepoel with the race due to finish on Sunday.

AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 08, 2022, with the headline Sports World : Silat boot camp to be held this weekend. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top