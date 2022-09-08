Sports World : Silat boot camp to be held this weekend

Silat boot camp to be held this weekend

The Singapore Silat Federation is organising a national recruitment boot camp on Saturday and Sunday at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena.

The super silat and champion silat programmes are priced at $20 and $80 respectively.

Interested participants can sign up at https://form.jotform. com/222288552409460

Lionesses perfect in World Cup qualifiers

LONDON - European champions England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 in their final Women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday to finish their perfect campaign with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals and conceding none.

The Group D winners also beat Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia and Latvia, and will play in the Finals to be held in Australia and New Zealand in July-August 2023.

REUTERS

Leipzig sack Tedesco after poor start

BERLIN - RB Leipzig on Wednesday parted ways with coach Domenico Tedesco following a bad start to the Bundesliga season and a 4-1 loss on Tuesday at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

The 36-year-old took over in December 2021 and helped them climb from 11th place to fourth spot and a place in the Champions League. He also led them to the German Cup, their first major trophy. But Leipzig have managed just one win from their five Bundesliga games, including a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

REUTERS

3-time champion Roglic out of Vuelta

MADRID - Slovenian Primoz Roglic's hopes of a fourth successive victory in the Vuelta a Espana are over, after injuries from a fall saw him withdraw from the race before the 17th stage on Wednesday.

Roglic, who also retired early from the 2022 Tour de France as a result of a fall, was 1min 26sec adrift of Belgian race leader Remco Evenepoel with the race due to finish on Sunday.

AFP