Sports World: Women's doubles silver for Zeng, Zhou

Women's doubles silver for Zeng, Zhou

Singapore's Zeng Jian and Zhou Jingyi clinched a silver in the table tennis women's doubles at the WTT Feeder Panagyurishte, Bulgaria on Sunday after losing 3-1 (11-13, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9) to France's Prithika Pavade and Camille Lutz in the final.

Zeng said: "Jingyi and I have a good on-court partnership and we have learnt to communicate well with each other. We will continue to grow as a doubles pair and hope to score more success in our next tournament."

Big boost for Farah after win in Big Half

LONDON - British distance great Mo Farah, 39, earned his third victory in the Big Half - a London half-marathon - on Sunday.

His win, a month before the London Marathon, will give the four-gold Olympic champion confidence after his shock defeat by club runner Ellis Cross in a 10km race in May that led to a debate over whether he should retire from competitive racing.

AFP