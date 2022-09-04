SportsWorld: Stags strengthen grip on third spot in SPL

Stags strengthen grip on third spot in SPL

Tampines Rovers boosted their chances of finishing third in the Singapore Premier League and earn possible AFC Cup qualification after beating the Young Lions 7-0 on Saturday.

Goals came from Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Taufik Suparno, Amir Mirza and a double from Boris Kopitovic.

The Stags have 37 points, seven clear of Tanjong Pagar who drew 3-3 with Hougang United in the other game. Fourth-placed Geylang International, also on 30 points, face leaders Lion City Sailors on Sunday.

Beer allowed at World Cup, at select times

DOHA - Qatar will permit ticketed fans to buy alcoholic beer at World Cup football matches starting three hours before kick-off and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match, a source with knowledge of plans for the event said.

Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor with exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament, will serve the beverage within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium, but not in the stadium stands or concourse. This year's World Cup is the first in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers.

Li, 19, leads by two shots at Dana Open

WASHINGTON - American teen golfer Lucy Li fired a bogey-free seven-under 64 to seize a two-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the LPGA Dana Open.

Li, a 19-year-old prodigy of Chinese heritage who played in the US Women's Open at age 11, stood on 10-under 132 after 36 holes at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. Chinese 19-year-old Yin Ruoning and Spain's Carlota Ciganda, who shared the 18-hole lead with South Korea's Choi Hye-jin, each fired 69 to share second on 134.

