Sports World

Chinese teen shares lead at Dana Open

WASHINGTON - Chinese teenager Yin Ruoning fired a six-under 65 to match South Korean Choi Hye-jin and Spain's Carlota Ciganda for the lead after Thursday's first round of the LPGA Dana Open.

Yin, a 19-year-old rookie, birdied six of the last 10 holes to grab a share of the lead after 18 holes at the LPGA stop at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

AFP

Utah trade All-Star Mitchell to Cleveland

NEW YORK - Three-time National Basketball Association All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday for three players and three NBA draft picks, according to multiple reports.

The Jazz have now traded their two franchise players - Rudy Gobert left for the Minnesota Timberwolves - in as many months, while the Cavs, who now boast three All-Stars on their roster, will aim to make the play-offs after a four-season absence.

AFP

Quintana appeals Tour disqualification

LAUSANNE - Nairo Quintana has lodged an appeal against his Tour de France disqualification for taking a banned pain medication with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the tribunal announced on Thursday.

The Colombian was stripped of his sixth-place finish at this year's Tour de France, for taking tramadol, a synthetic opioid which has been on a list of cycling's prohibited substances since 2019. No date for his appeal hearing has been set.

AFP

Australia won't bid for 2023 Asian Cup

MELBOURNE - Australia has decided not to bid for next year's Asian Cup but will submit one for the 2026 women's tournament, Football Australia said on Friday.

Australia, along with South Korea, Indonesia and Qatar, had submitted an expression of interest to replace China as hosts of the 2023 tournament.

REUTERS