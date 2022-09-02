Sports World : Loh knocked out by Prannoy in Japan

Loh knocked out by Prannoy in Japan

Singapore's world No. 7 Loh Kean Yew lost 22-20, 21-19 to India's 18th-ranked H.S. Prannoy in the Japan Open's round of 16 on Thursday in Osaka.

The Republic's representation at the badminton event ended a few hours later when its 29th-ranked mixed doubles duo of Terry Hee and Jessica Tan lost 21-14, 21-13 to Thailand's world No. 1 pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

The next BWF World Tour event will be the Oct 18-23 Denmark Open.

Hong Kong, Macau events axed again

KUALA LUMPUR - The Badminton World Federation said on Thursday that the Nov 8-13 Hong Kong Open has been cancelled for the third straight year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the city's complex quarantine measures.

The Macau Open, scheduled for Nov 1-6, has also been called off for the third consecutive year due to restrictions.

S'pore-born David picked by Australia

SYDNEY - Singapore-born batsman Tim David was called up on Thursday by Australia for this year's Twenty20 cricket World Cup on home soil, the only change to the squad that won the tournament last year.

The 26-year-old's inclusion came at the expense of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.

