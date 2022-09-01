SportsWorld

Hee, Tan set to face

top-ranked Thai duo

Singapore's Commonwealth Games badminton champions Terry Hee and Jessica Tan beat China's world No. 32 Guo Xinwa and Zhang Shuxian 21-14, 17-21, 21-12 in the first round of the Japan Open on Wednesday. The 29th-ranked mixed doubles pair will meet Thailand's world No. 1 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the round of 16.

Compatriot and world No. 18 Yeo Jia Min lost her women's singles opener to Thailand's 29th-ranked Supanida Katethong 11-21, 21-16, 23-21.

The other Singaporean remaining in the event is men's singles world No. 7 Loh Kean Yew, who faces India's 18th-ranked H. S. Prannoy on Thursday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Wolves sign Kalajdzic of Stuttgart for $24m

LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday signed Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic from German club Stuttgart, subject to a visa and work permit, for a reported £15 million (S$24.4 million) fee, the Premier League team said.

At 2m, the 25-year-old, Stuttgart's leading scorer in the last two Bundesliga seasons with a total of 23 strikes, is an ideal target man and said that he chose Wolves because they showed the most interest in him. REUTERS••