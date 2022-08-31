Sports World: British Open champ Smith joins LIV Golf

LONDON • World No. 2 Cameron Smith, who won his first Major at last month's British Open, headlined the latest group of players who have agreed to join LIV Golf Invitational Series, the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway series said yesterday.

Along with the Australian, LIV also announced the signings of PGA Tour regulars Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale, with chief executive officer Greg Norman hailing how "the best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf".

REUTERS

Barrett set to extend contract with Knicks

NEW YORK • New York Knicks guard/forward R.J. Barrett is nearing an agreement for a four-year National Basketball Association rookie contract extension that has the potential to be worth up to US$120 million (S$167.5 million), ESPN and The Athletic reported on Monday.

The extension, with a reported base value of US$107 million, is heavily reliant on a potential trade with the Utah Jazz that would send All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to New York. ESPN reported that if that trade does not get done, the Knicks will extend Barrett's contract.

REUTERS

Cavani joins Valencia on a free transfer

MADRID • Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will join Valencia, who are owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, on a free transfer, the Spanish La Liga club announced on social media on Monday.

The Uruguay forward, 35, signed a two-year contract, with Valencia's Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso calling the veteran "a champion, a footballer who has played in teams of a high level".

REUTERS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2022, with the headline Sports World: British Open champ Smith joins LIV Golf.

