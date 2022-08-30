Sports World: Poh to replace Lee as table tennis president

Poh to replace Lee as table tennis president

Poh Li San was elected unopposed as the president of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) at its annual general meeting yesterday. The Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC takes over from Ellen Lee, who completed her fourth and final two-year term.

Poh, who had served as STTA's deputy president for the last two years, will lead a team of 14. Ten members were returned unopposed.

Braces for Benzema and Lewandowski

MADRID • Karim Benzema scored twice in the dying minutes to give reigning La Liga and European champions Real Madrid a 3-1 win at Espanyol on Sunday, their third in as many games of the new Spanish top-flight season.

Robert Lewandowski scored his second consecutive brace as Barcelona breezed past Real Valladolid with a comfortable 4-0 La Liga victory. Real top the table on nine points, ahead of second-placed Real Betis on goal difference.

REUTERS

Reto, 32, wins first LPGA title in Ottawa

OTTAWA • South Africa's Paula Reto captured the first title of her nine-year LPGA career on Sunday, winning the Canadian Women's Open by one stroke.

The 32-year-old fired a four-under 67 to finish on 19-under 265 for 72 holes at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. American Nelly Korda also shot a 67 to share second place with South Korea's Choi Hye-jin (69) on 266.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kenyan cyclist dies after serious crash

NEW YORK • Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi, 33, died after a crash at high speed during the Overland gravel race in the American state of Vermont on Saturday, his Team Amani said in a statement over the weekend.

The 95km dirt road race comprised 2,134m of climbing. Organiser Ansel Dickey said they were "completely heartbroken".

REUTERS