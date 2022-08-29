Sports World:Akbar's Balestier reign ends in defeat

Akbar's Balestier reign ends in defeat

•Akbar Nawas' final match in charge of Balestier Khalsa ended in heartbreak yesterday, after Boris Kopitovic scored a 90th-minute penalty to secure a 2-1 win for Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub.

Kopitovic had opened accounts in the 45th minute before Shuhei Hoshino equalised three minutes after the break.

The Stags and Tigers remain third and seventh respectively in the eight-team Singapore Premier League. Akbar will be joining Thai second-tier side Udon Thani, where he will be their technical director and assistant first-team coach.

South Korean pair lead Canadian Open

OTTAWA • Choi Hye-jin fired a five-under 66 to match fellow South Korean An Na-rin for the lead after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Canadian Women's Open.

The LPGA rookies, each chasing her first LPGA crown, shared the top spot on 16-under 197 after 54 holes at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. South African first-round leader Paula Reto, chasing her first LPGA victory as well, was third on 198 after carding a 67.

REUTERS

I faked intensity during slump: Kohli

DUBAI • Former India captain Virat Kohli said on Saturday that his mental health suffered during an extended slump in form and that he had attempted to "fake intensity" to put up a brave front.

The 33-year-old cricket star yesterday returned to action after a month-long break - his first in 10 years - in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament as India faced rivals Pakistan. He said it was needed as "everyone has a limit, and you need to recognise that limit".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kasatkina wins again ahead of US Open

NEW YORK • Russian Daria Kasatkina will go into the US Open brimming with confidence after winning her second title in the hard-court swing leading up to the final Grand Slam of the year in New York.

She defeated Australian Daria Saville 6-4, 6-4 in the final at the inaugural Granby National Bank Championships in Quebec on Saturday to add to her San Jose title. In the other final tune-up event before the US Open begins today, compatriot Liudmila Samsonova secured her 10th straight win, beating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-3 in Cleveland.

REUTERS