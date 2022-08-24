Sports World: Carrick to be guest of honour at JSSL 7s

Carrick to be guest of honour at JSSL 7s

Former Manchester United captain Michael Carrick will be the guest of honour for youth football tournament JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s from Sept 2 to 4.

The 41-year-old will also be a speaker at the JSSL 7s Coaching Convention on Sept 1.

The JSSL 7s tournament, which is back after a two-year hiatus, will be held at Our Tampines Hub, The Arena (Woodleigh) and Turf City - The Cage.

England's record scorer White retires

LONDON • Ellen White, England's all-time record women's goalscorer with 52 strikes, on Monday announced her retirement with immediate effect after a 17-year career that culminated in last month's Euro 2022 triumph, the Lionesses' first major title.

The 33-year-old said her dreams "came true on 31st July, becoming a European champion" and with that, it was "time to say goodbye".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Legend Bolt applies to trademark iconic pose

NEW YORK • Track icon Usain Bolt is looking to sell clothing and fashion items under a logo that resembles his famous victory pose.

The retired Jamaican sprinter, 36, filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Aug 17 for the logo in connection with an array of consumer products.

BLOOMBERG

Lightweight title rematch set for Oct 16

MELBOURNE • Lightweight boxing world champion Devin Haney's rematch with Australia's George Kambosos will be on Oct 16 at the Rod Laver Arena.

In June, the undefeated American had beaten Kambosos to become the first undisputed lightweight world champion in 30 years.

REUTERS