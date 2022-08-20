Sports World

No bad blood between Neymar and Mbappe

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said yesterday there is no bad blood between star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Neymar insisted on taking the team's second penalty in last Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier after Mbappe had missed the first.

Mbappe did not celebrate after Neymar converted the spot kick, but Galtier called their apparent differences an "epiphenomenon", suggesting the spat was not a symptom of any deeper problem.

Gibbs-White becomes Forest's 16th signing

LONDON • Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal, the newly promoted Premier League side announced yesterday.

British media said the fee for the England Under-21 international was £25 million (S$41.2 million) before add-ons, making him Forest's 16th signing of the summer.

Hamilton transformed after trip to Africa

LONDON • Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he feels "transformed" after travelling to Africa - including Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania - during Formula One's mid-season break.

The Briton, the only black driver in F1, also expressed his desire for a grand prix on the continent for the first time since South Africa 29 years ago.

