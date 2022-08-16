Sports World: Nunez suited to play in England: Klopp

Nunez suited to play in England: Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp yesterday praised Darwin Nunez's abilities, saying his critics had not given him enough time to adapt to his new surroundings before judging his capabilities.

The Uruguay striker, signed for £85 million (S$141.2 million), had a mixed pre-season but has since scored twice in two competitive games - before yesterday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace - and Klopp believes he has all the attributes to flourish in England.

REUTERS

Mayer's European bid ends in opening 100m

MUNICH • World decathlon champion Kevin Mayer's bid for a first continental title came to a shuddering halt after he pulled up in the opening 100m at the Munich European Championships yesterday.

France's Mayer, a two-time world champion, had warned in the build-up that he would withdraw from the gruelling two-day event if there was the slightest chance of pain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cricket body wants sport at 2032 Games

SYDNEY • Cricket Australia has targeted the inclusion of the sport at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as part of a strategic plan to expand participation and maintain the game's position at the heart of the country's sporting culture.

The "Where the Game Grows" campaign unveiled yesterday aims to double the number of children aged five to 12 playing the game to 210,000 over the next five years, with girls making up 60,000 of that tally.

REUTERS

I have team's support, says All Blacks' Foster

AUCKLAND • Ian Foster yesterday said he expects to stay on as All Blacks coach after receiving the backing of his players, with his fate set to be decided soon.

While it is unclear whether he has the support of New Zealand Rugby bosses, the 57-year-old added he was heartened by the "categoric support" of the team, who are bottom of the Rugby Championship after two games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE