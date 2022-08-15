Sports World: Albirex lose ground on Sailors after 2-2 draw

Albirex lose ground on Sailors after 2-2 draw

Albirex Niigata slipped up in their chase of Singapore Premier League leaders Lion City Sailors when they were held 2-2 at home by Geylang International.

Ilhan Fandi equalised for the White Swans after Vincent Bezecourt's opener. But Sime Zuzul put the Eagles ahead again before Faizal Roslan's own goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time saved Albirex's blushes at Jurong East Stadium.

They trail the Sailors (45) by three points while Geylang are still sixth (24).

Lukaku, Dumfries fire Inter to opening win

MILAN • Denzel Dumfries scored a last-gasp winner to give Inter Milan a 2-1 win at Lecce in their first Serie A game of the season on Saturday, as Romelu Lukaku marked his second stint with the Italian football club in the best possible way.

The Belgium striker, who rejoined on loan from Chelsea in June, bagged the opener with a bullet header after two minutes.

REUTERS

Warriors again face Lakers in NBA opener

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season will open on Oct 18 in San Francisco, with champions Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers and receiving their rings before the game, The Athletic reported on Saturday.

The full NBA schedule for the 2022-23 season is expected to be released this week. The two teams also met in their opening game last season, with Golden State running out 121-114 winners.

REUTERS

Vera's kick ends contest with Cruz

SAN DIEGO • Ecuador's Marlon Vera knocked out Dominick Cruz with a kick 2min 17sec into the fourth round to win the bantamweight main event on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night card on Saturday.

Vera (20-7-1) sent his American opponent (24-4) to the floor with punches three times.

REUTERS