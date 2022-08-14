SportsWorld: Lions face Vietnam, India in triangular

Lions face Vietnam, India in triangular

Singapore will play international "A" friendly matches against Vietnam and India during next month's Fifa window, the Football Association of Singapore announced yesterday.

Takayuki Nishigaya's charges will travel to Ho Chi Minh City for the matches against Vietnam and India on Sept 21 and 24 respectively.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to play Vietnam and India... We need to continue playing strong opponents in order to further improve and be better prepared, and hence this tournament in Ho Chi Minh is timely for us to be part of," said Nishigaya.

Serena-Raducanu clash at Cincinnati

LOS ANGELES • Serena Williams will face a challenging first-round clash with reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu when the American tennis great's farewell tour continues at Cincinnati tomorrow.

She faces a tough path in Cincinnati, where she is a two-time champion. The winner then will take on either 20th-ranked Victoria Azarenka or 31st-ranked Kaia Kanepi.

Sevilla lose 2-1 to Osasuna in opener

MADRID • Osasuna stunned Sevilla 2-1 in the first match of the new La Liga season on Friday.

Argentinian striker Ezequiel Avila gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead, which lasted just two minutes as Rafa Mir equalised. But Osasuna grabbed a 74th-minute winner from the penalty spot courtesy of Aimar Oroz.

Under-threat Willian leaves Corinthians

LONDON • Brazilian footballer Willian has left Corinthians after receiving death threats, the former Arsenal and Chelsea player said on Friday.

The 34-year-old moved to Corinthians on a free transfer last summer, but has now terminated his contract with the club and he will return to Europe. English media has linked him to Premier League club Fulham.

