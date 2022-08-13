Sports World

Hoshino's treble caps 6-1 Tigers win over Hougang

Balestier Khalsa's Japanese brigade were at it again yesterday as Shuhei Hoshino's hat-trick, plus strikes from Ryoya Taniguchi and Kuraba Kondo, helped them to a 6-1 win over Hougang United at the Toa Payoh Stadium.

Delwinder Singh also scored for the Tigers while Hougang had briefly equalised through Shahfiq Ghani's free kick. There were four goals in an action-packed first half.

Racist abuse from Blues fan did not faze Sterling

LONDON • Raheem Sterling has said the racist abuse he faced from a Chelsea fan at Stamford Bridge in 2018 did not cross his mind before he made the decision to sign for the club from Manchester City last month.

On the incident, which resulted in a lifetime ban for Colin Wing, the England forward said it did not change his perception of the club and only made him aware of his responsibilities as a leading black footballer.

REUTERS

Russell's No. 6 will be retired across entire NBA

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) is honouring the life and legacy of the late Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey league-wide.

The Hall of Fame centre and social justice activist died on July 31 aged 88 and he is the first player to have his uniform number retired across the league.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the act ensures Russell's "transcendent career will always be recognised".

REUTERS

Families of 1972 Munich massacre want apology

MUNICH • The families of the 11 Israelis killed at the Olympic Games in 1972 said on Thursday they had refused a new offer of compensation by Germany and will boycott commemorations marking the 50th anniversary of the Munich tragedy on Sept 5.

They also requested "a public apology" from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for the country's "mistakes" during the hostage crisis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE