Sports World: Pakistan boxers missing in Britain

Pakistan boxers missing in Britain

KARACHI • Two Pakistan boxers have gone missing in Britain after the end of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, a team official told local media yesterday.

Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan failed to show up for the team's scheduled departure, according to Pakistan Boxing Federation secretary Nasir Tang.

Pakistan sports officials said they had alerted the British police and will also investigate the incident.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hope for Aboriginal successor to Barty

MELBOURNE • Evonne Goolagong Cawley is hoping for the emergence of a successor to the retired Ashleigh Barty who can continue inspiring Australia's indigenous children to take up tennis.

Goolagong Cawley, the first Aboriginal Australian to win a Grand Slam title, claimed the last of her seven Majors in 1980.

Barty became the second when she won the 2019 French Open, and the gap is "too long", said the 71-year-old.

REUTERS

Cricket Australia to aid Sri Lankan kids

SYDNEY • Australia's cricket stars have donated prize money from their recent Sri Lanka tour to help the crisis-hit nation's children, officials said.

Cricket Australia said US$30,000 (S$41,000) would be channelled to the UN children's aid agency Unicef.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE