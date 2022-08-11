Sports World: Seventh heaven for White Swans

Seventh heaven for White Swans

Albirex Niigata moved to within a point of Singapore Premier League leaders Lion City Sailors after thrashing the Young Lions 7-1 at the Jurong East Stadium last night.

A Kodai Tanaka hat-trick and strikes by Masahiro Sugita, Ilhan Fandi, Kumpei Kakuta and an own goal by Harhys Stewart helped the White Swans earn the handsome win. Bottom side Young Lions grabbed a late consolation when Reo Kunimoto turned the ball into his own net.

Antetokounmpo on fire for Greece

ATHENS • National Basketball Association star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to lead Greece to an 86-70 win over Spain in a friendly game on Tuesday at the indoor Olympic Stadium in Athens.

It was the Milwaukee Bucks forward's highest points performance with the Greek squad.

Kang plans LPGA comeback in Ottawa

LOS ANGELES • Danielle Kang will make her return to the LPGA Tour later this month at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada.

The American has not played since revealing at the US Women's Open in June that she had a tumour on her spine.

