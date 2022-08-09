Sports World: We want de Jong to stay: Barca's Laporta

We want de Jong to stay: Barca's Laporta

BARCELONA • Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong sees his future at the La Liga side despite exit rumours and the club want him to stay, president Joan Laporta said on Sunday.

British media have reported that Manchester United, who are led by his former Ajax Amsterdam boss Erik ten Hag, are willing to pay €70 million (S$98.3 million) for the 25-year-old Dutchman, but Laporta claimed Barca intend to keep their "very strong midfield" intact.

REUTERS

Wolves agree deal for Valencia's Guedes

LONDON • Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal worth up to £35 million (S$58.4 million) for Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes.

The Portugal international yesterday flew to England to undergo a medical. During his five years at the Mestalla, Guedes, 25, made 178 appearances, scoring 36 goals for the La Liga club, who are owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim.

XINHUA

Kyrgios ends singles title drought

WASHINGTON • Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year ATP Tour singles title drought with a dominant victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open on Sunday, with the Australian saying he was stunned at his "incredible transformation" over the last year.

The 27-year-old launched a dozen aces on the way to a 6-4, 6-3 win and later admitted he had been in "some really dark places" but his "motivation is a lot higher than it used to be".

REUTERS

Kasatkina denies Rogers a maiden title

LOS ANGELES • Russia's Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat Shelby Rogers 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday, capturing her fifth WTA Tour title - and her first since coming out as gay last month - at the hard-court tournament in San Jose, California.

The new world No. 9 also lifted her first trophy since St Petersburg last year as she denied her American opponent her maiden title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE