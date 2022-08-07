Sports World : Sailors rout Tigers to lead SPL by 4 points

Sailors rout Tigers to lead SPL by 4 points

Lion City Sailors opened up a four-point lead after thumping Balestier Khalsa 4-0 in the Singapore Premier League yesterday.

Kim Shin-wook opened the scoring at Jalan Besar Stadium in the fifth minute before Maxime Lestienne, Saifullah Akbar and Song Ui-young sealed the points in an eight-minute spell in the second half.

Albirex Niigata (38) can cut the gap to the title holders to one point if they win their game in hand against bottom side Young Lions on Wednesday. Balestier are second-last with 17 points.

Cubs point-less in AFF U-16 event

Singapore finished last in Group A of the Asean Football Federation Under-16 Boys' Championship after losing 2-1 to the Philippines in Yogyakarta yesterday.

They had earlier been thrashed 5-1 by Vietnam and 9-0 by hosts Indonesia.

$135m extension on the cards for James

LOS ANGELES • Basketball star LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a two-year extension worth US$98 million (S$135.3 million), according to multiple media reports.

James, 37, became eligible for a contract extension on Thursday and met general manager Rob Pelinka. He can become a free agent next year if he opts to do so, but ESPN reported the initial talks with the National Basketball Association player were "productive".

REUTERS

PSG's Wijnaldum joins Roma on loan

ROME • Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A football club said on Friday.

The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances, after joining on a three-year deal last year.

REUTERS

Fenerbahce fined $70k over chant

PARIS • Turkish football side Fenerbahce were fined €50,000 (S$70,300) by Uefa on Friday, after their fans chanted Russian President Vladimir Putin's name during a Champions League second qualifying round, second-leg match against Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv.

As well as the fine, European football's governing body ordered a partial closure of Fenerbahce's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in their next European campaign, after the hosts lost 2-1 on aggregate.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Serena gets tough opponent in Toronto

NEW YORK • Serena Williams will have her work cut out for her when the Toronto Open kicks off this week, as the 23-time Grand Slam tennis singles champion begins her hard-court preparations for the upcoming US Open.

If the American can get past a qualifier in her first-round match, she will then face either Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic or savvy veteran and former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the second round.

REUTERS