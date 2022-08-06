Sports World

ICC hopes to keep all-format players

LONDON • The International Cricket Council is optimistic about retaining the game's all-format players despite their mounting workload in a busy calendar, chief executive Geoff Allardice said yesterday.

England talisman Ben Stokes quit the 50-overs format last month, citing an "unsustainable" schedule, while India's Virat Kohli has been vocal about the growing workload on players.

REUTERS

Keep taking the knee, insists Vieira

LONDON • Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Premier League teams should not stop "taking the knee", after club captains decided to limit the prematch anti-racism gesture, first adopted in the 2019-20 season, to only some significant English top-flight matches from the new season.

Players will make the gesture in the opening round of fixtures, which started yesterday, selected match rounds in October and March, Boxing Day games, the final day of the season and FA Cup and League Cup finals.

REUTERS

Sanches signed, PSG target three more

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday signed Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches for a reported €15 million (S$21.1 million) fee from Lille and new coach Christophe Galtier said he hoped to make three further signings before the end of the transfer window.

The French Ligue 1 champions have already brought in Portugal midfielder Vitinha, French defender Nordi Mukiele and French striker Hugo Ekitike.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE