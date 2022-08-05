Sports World: New apparel sponsor for December's SCSM

New apparel sponsor for December's SCSM

Organisers of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) yesterday announced Puma as the official apparel and footwear sponsor for the Dec 2-4 event, as well as the return of the Kids Dash category, which was last held in 2019.

Medal designs were also revealed for the first full physical format SCSM since 2019. With up to 50,000 expected to participate, half of race slots have been snapped up, organisers said.

Registration for the Kids Dash, scheduled for Dec 2 from 6-9pm, and open for children aged between two and 12, will start today from 10am. Registration and more details can found at singaporemarathon.com.

Villa's Chukwuemeka opts for Chelsea

LONDON • Chelsea signed promising English teen midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa on a six-year contract, both Premier League clubs said yesterday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the deal for the 18-year-old was worth £20 million (S$33.6 million).

Chukwuemeka joins fellow new faces Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge, while the Blues are also reportedly closing in on the £52.5 million signing of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella.

Ronaldo needs to get fit, says ten Hag

LONDON• • Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said Cristiano Ronaldo could fit into his style of play, but that the forward would need to build up his fitness before getting the chance to prove he deserves a place in the team.

On whether the 37-year-old Portuguese forward, who is reportedly unsettled at the club, would be in his line-up when the Red Devils host Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Sunday, the Dutchman said "he has to get fit, he's just started (training)".

Schmeichel moves from Leicester to Nice

LONDON • French Ligue 1 club Nice have signed Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £1 million, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has been a mainstay of the Foxes since joining in 2011, helping them win the 2015-16 Premier League title and last year's FA Cup. He played all but one of their top-flight games last season. In a parting statement, Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha hailed Schmeichel, whose record of 479 appearances puts him third-highest on the club's all-time list.

Albon confirms he will stay at Williams

LONDON • British-born Thai driver Alex Albon confirmed on Wednesday he has agreed to continue to race for Williams next season, amid the fallout over Formula One hopeful Oscar Piastri's denial he will be racing for Alpine earlier this week.

Williams and McLaren are among the teams who, according to unconfirmed reports, are in talks to sign current Alpine reserve Piastri, who won the F2 championship last year. Canadian Nicholas Latifi's contract with Williams expires at the end of this year.

