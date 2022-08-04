Sports World : Tampines thump Geylang to go fourth

Tampines thump Geylang to go fourth

Tampines Rovers leaped into fourth place in the Singapore Premier League after thrashing Geylang International 4-1 last night at Our Tampines Hub.

Boris Kopitovic (two), Zehrudin Mehmedovic and Kyoga Nakamura scored, as did the Eagles' Sime Zuzul.

Piastri rejects Alpine deal in stunner

LONDON • Alpine have been left in disarray after Australian reserve Oscar Piastri ruled out racing for the Renault-owned team on Tuesday only hours after he had been announced in the Formula One team's 2023 driver line-up.

Last year's F2 champion was set to replace double world champion Fernando Alonso but there are strong rumours the 21-year-old has already signed a pre-contract with McLaren.

REUTERS

Ronaldo, Maguire most abused in tweets

LONDON • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have received the most Twitter abuse among English Premier League players, a report published on Tuesday has found.

British media regulator Ofcom said of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season, nearly 60,000 posts were abusive.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE