Sports World

Former SEA Games champ is new golf GM

The Singapore Golf Association (SGA) yesterday announced Joshua Ho as its new general manager (GM).

Ho, 28, is a former national golfer who won the men's team gold at the 2017 SEA Games.

He was previously the high-performance manager before serving as acting GM in August 2021 following the departure of then-GM Jerome Ng.

Record-setter Finau goes back-to-back

DETROIT • Tony Finau became the first player in three years to win back-to-back PGA Tour events on Sunday, as his final-round five-under 67 gave him a comfortable five-shot victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

His 26-under 262 total was the lowest score in tournament history. Taylor Pendrith (72), Patrick Cantlay (66) and Cameron Young (68) were tied-second.

REUTERS

Sinner beats Alcaraz to triumph in Croatia

UMAG (Croatia) • Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz for the second time in four weeks on Sunday to take the ATP Croatia Open title.

The world No. 10 fought back to beat fifth-ranked Alcaraz 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-1 in the final at the Goran Ivanisevic Stadium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•