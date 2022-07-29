Sports World: Suarez proud to be back at Nacional

MONTEVIDEO (Uruguay) • Former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has rejoined Uruguay's Nacional on a free transfer, returning home after 16 years in Europe.

The 35-year-old, who left La Liga side Atletico Madrid at the end of last season and is set to play a big role for his country at Qatar 2022, said on Twitter he was "proud" to return to the club where he started his career in 2005.

Ex-All Blacks coach Hansen slams NZR

AUCKLAND • Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen yesterday launched a scathing attack on New Zealand Rugby (NZR), claiming the governing body had presided over a series of high-performance failures and that its relationship with players had reached a nadir.

He also took aim at the media for being too hard on his successor and current All Blacks boss Ian Foster, who has been under fire since the 2-1 home Test series defeat by Ireland earlier this month.

Harden eyes NBA title after signing new deal

NEW YORK • James Harden has said the Philadelphia 76ers have the pieces in place to challenge for their first National Basketball Association championship since 1983, after signing a new two-year contract worth US$68.6 million (S$94.8 million) to remain with the franchise on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reported Draymond Green is seeking a maximum contract extension from the Golden State Warriors, but the NBA champions have "no plans" to accommodate him.

