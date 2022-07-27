Sports World: Injured Chopra to skip C'wealth Games

Injured Chopra to skip C'wealth Games

MUMBAI • India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will not defend his Commonwealth Games javelin title in Birmingham due to injury, the country's Olympic association (IOA) said yesterday.

The 24-year-old threw 87.58 metres last year in Tokyo to become the first Indian to win an individual athletics gold medal at the Olympic Games.

He complained of a groin problem last week at the World Championships in Eugene, where he clinched a silver with an 88.13m distance, and after scans was advised to rest.

REUTERS

Police arrest Tokyo 2020 board member

TOKYO • Japanese police yesterday raided the home of a 2020 Tokyo Olympics board member who allegedly received money from a sponsor he signed a consulting contract with, the local media reported.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from high street business suit retailer Aoki Holdings - an "official partner" of last year's pandemic-delayed global sporting showpiece.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kyrgios invited to play Cincinnati Open

LOS ANGELES • Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up, has been handed a wildcard into next month's US Open tune-up event in Cincinnati, organisers of the Western & Southern Open said on Monday.

The entry list for the Aug 13-21 event includes world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and former champions Alexander Zverev (2021), Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Marin Cilic (2016) and Rafael Nadal (2013).

REUTERS

Finau rises above Johnson to No. 16

LOS ANGELES • Tony Finau climbed only one spot in the golf rankings following his third career PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open on Sunday, but who he passed was notable. Finau rose to No. 16, which moved him past former No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

REUTERS