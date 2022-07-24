Sports World: Albirex cut Sailors' SPL lead to just 2pts

Albirex cut Sailors' SPL lead to just 2pts

Albirex Niigata moved to within two points of Singapore Premier League leaders Lion City Sailors after thrashing the Young Lions 5-0 yesterday.

A brace from Kodai Tanaka plus strikes from Ilhan Fandi, Masahiro Sugita as well as an own goal by Syahrul Sazali sealed the win. Elsewhere, Tanjong Pagar United beat Balestier Khalsa 2-0 thanks to a brace from Reo Nishiguchi.

RFU votes this week on trans woman ban

LONDON • England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) will vote next week on whether to restrict transgender participation, with the body in favour of a ruling that only players recorded as female at birth be allowed to play in the women's category.

Meanwhile, scrumhalf Sonatane Takulua scored a hat-trick of tries yesterday as Tonga booked their place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France with a comfortable 44-22 win over Hong Kong.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Barca must pay more for Blues' Azpilicueta

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel understands his captain Cesar Azpilicueta's desire to join Barcelona, but said the Premier League club will not allow him to leave for a cut-price fee.

His deal runs out next year and the veteran, who turns 33 next month, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Xavi Hernandez's side but the Blues want Barca to up their offer for the Spain defender.

REUTERS

Arsenal fork out $50m for Zinchenko

LONDON • Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Premier League champions Manchester City on a long-term deal on Friday. British media said the Gunners paid £30 million (S$50 million) for the 25-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield.

REUTERS