Sports World: Fencer Heng loses in world c'ships last 32

Fencer Heng loses in world c'ships last 32

National sabre fencer Juliet Heng matched the best performance by a Singaporean at the World Championships as she made it to the round of 32 in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.

Heng beat South Korea's world No. 11 Yoon Ji-su - who was part of the team who won a bronze at last year's Olympics - in the round of 64, before losing to Spain's Eloisa Passaro 15-9 in the next bout.

Team Flash off to bad start in Copenhagen

•Singapore e-sports team Team Flash kicked off their FIFAe Club World Cup campaign in Copenhagen yesterday, drawing one and losing four of their first five group-stage games.

They go into the second day of the group stage today placed last in the six-team group.

Diaz to face Chimaev in his final UFC fight

LAS VEGAS • Nate Diaz, who handed Conor McGregor his first defeat in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016, is set to face unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC contract after demanding to be released a week ago.

UFC executive Hunter Campbell confirmed to ESPN the welterweight bout will take place at UFC 279 on Sept 10 in Las Vegas, with the American to become a free agent thereafter.

REUTERS

IPL team owners buy S. Africa franchises

CAPE TOWN • Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners have bought all six franchises of South Africa's new domestic T20 league, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said yesterday, underlining the IPL's expanding global footprint.

CSA said there had been a "rigorous process" over the sale, with the league's commissioner Graeme Smith expressing his confidence that the competition is set to be "world class".

REUTERS