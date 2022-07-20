Sports World: Kerr is first woman on Fifa game cover

Kerr is first woman on Fifa game cover

LONDON • Australian forward Sam Kerr will be the first female player to feature on the global cover of Electronic Arts' Fifa video game when the near-three decades old franchise launches Fifa 23 this year, the gaming developer said on Monday.

Kerr, who plays for Women's Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea, will be featured alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward and France's World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, who has adorned the cover of the last two editions.

Kerr, 28, was the WSL's top scorer last season with 20 goals in as many appearances.

REUTERS

Spurs sign fullback Spence for $33.5m

LONDON • Tottenham signed Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence yesterday in a deal that could rise to £20 million (S$33.5 million).

The fullback agreed a five-year contract with Spurs after impressing during a loan spell with Championship side Nottingham Forest last season. The addition of Spence follows the club's moves for Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ayton inks four-year, $185m Phoenix deal

LOS ANGELES • Deandre Ayton signed a long-term contract on Monday to stay with the NBA's Phoenix Suns, locking in the star centre who helped the franchise reach last year's NBA Finals.

The Bahamas big man, who turns 24 on Saturday, reportedly inked a four-year maximum contract worth US$133 million (S$185 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China to host Asian Games next year

BEIJING • China will host the 2022 Asian Games from Sept 23 to Oct 8 next year, organisers said yesterday, after postponing the event in Hangzhou because of Covid-19.

The Olympic Council of Asia announced the new dates yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE