Sports World: Four nations bidding to stage Asian Cup

Four nations bidding to stage Asian Cup

MELBOURNE • South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Qatar have submitted expressions of interest to replace China as hosts of next year's Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said yesterday.

China was due to host the 24-team event, scheduled for June and July next year, but the country's zero-tolerance stance over Covid-19 meant the tournament had to be moved.

The AFC has set an Aug 31 deadline with the winning bid to be announced on Oct 17.

REUTERS

Chelsea choose Glick as head of business

LONDON • Chelsea have appointed American Tom Glick as their president of business, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

Glick was the former chief commercial officer of the City Football Group and until February, was president of National Football League franchise Carolina Panthers. He will assume control of the Blues' day-to-day operations regarding commercial strategy.

REUTERS

Bayern have deal with Juve for de Ligt

BERLIN • Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of €70 million (S$99 million) with an additional €10 million in add-ons to sign Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to multiple German media reports.

The Bundesliga champions will reportedly use the proceeds from the €45 million transfer of Poland striker and reigning Best Fifa Men's Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski to La Liga giants Barcelona to help finance the move for the 22-year-old Dutchman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cressy wins first ATP title on 3rd attempt

NEW YORK • American Maxime Cressy won his first career ATP Tour title on Sunday after rallying to defeat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the Hall of Fame Open final in Newport, Rhode Island.

Paris-born Cressy, who competed for France until he took up United States citizenship in 2018, reached his first two ATP finals earlier this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in Melbourne in January and Taylor Fritz at Eastbourne last month, but was not to be denied on his third attempt.

"It's an incredible feeling to win my first title... I stuck with it and I got lucky. I look forward to more titles. It's a very special feeling," said Cressy, the world No. 33.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE