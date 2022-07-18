Sports World: Tg Pagar women leapfrog Sailors

Tg Pagar women leapfrog Sailors

Tanjong Pagar United returned to the top of the Deloitte Women's Premier League after a 2-1 win over Tiong Bahru at the Yishun Stadium last night.

The two sides were level at the break but Madeleine Lim struck the winner in the 61st minute.

The Jaguars sit at the summit with 12 points from five games, three points ahead of the Lion City Sailors, who have two games in hand.

Kupcho, Salas win with another 61

NEW YORK • The pairing of Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a final-round nine-under 61 on Saturday to win the LPGA Tour's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan.

The Americans ended on 26-under 254, five strokes in front of the pair of Finn Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan of Malaysia, who combined to shoot a 62.

REUTERS

Hewitt says 'proper words' a year later

NEW YORK • Australia's Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, a ceremony that had been delayed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 41-year-old was then unable to head to the United States because of travel restrictions, and he expressed his gratitude after receiving the "incredible honour", saying he needed "that extra year to come up with some proper words".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE