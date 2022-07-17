Sports World : Sailors' lead down to 5 after another draw

Sailors' lead down to 5 after another draw

Geylang International held Singapore Premier League leaders Lion City Sailors to a 1-1 draw yesterday at Our Tampines Hub.

Sailors midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman's goal at the end of the first half cancelled out Sime Zuzul's penalty just minutes earlier and both sides were unable to find a winner in the next 45.

The Sailors' lead has been cut to five points after Ilhan Fandi's hat-trick helped second-placed Albirex Niigata thump Balestier Khalsa 4-1 at Jurong East Stadium.

Spurs end S. Korea tour with 1-1 draw

SEOUL • Tottenham ended their pre-season tour of South Korea with a 1-1 draw with Spanish side Sevilla at the Suwon World Cup Stadium yesterday.

Spurs struck first in the 50th minute through Harry Kane before Ivan Rakitic got the equaliser 14 minutes later.

Chelsea acquire Koulibaly for $53m

LONDON • Chelsea have completed the signing of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, from Napoli on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said yesterday. British media reported the fee is in the region of £32 million (S$53 million). He becomes their second summer signing after Raheem Sterling.

REUTERS

Lewandowski set for Barcelona switch

MUNICH • Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, is set to join Barcelona after Bayern Munich reached a verbal agreement with the La Liga side, the Bundesliga champions said yesterday. Multiple media reports said he is expected to sign a three-year deal.

REUTERS

Kupcho, Salas lead by four in team event

WASHINGTON • Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas teamed up to shoot a bogey-free, six-under 64 to establish a four-shot lead on Friday after the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

The Americans moved to 17-under 193 at the team event. Finland's Matilda Castren and Malaysia's Kelly Tan shot 67 for second at 13 under.

REUTERS