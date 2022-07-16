SportsWorld: United beat Victory, sign Eriksen for free

United beat Victory, sign Eriksen for free

MELBOURNE • Manchester United's bright pre-season form under new manager Erik ten Hag continued with a 4-1 win over Australian side Melbourne Victory in a friendly yesterday.

Having beaten Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok on Tuesday, the Red Devils shrugged off an early Victory goal with a two-goal burst by Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial late in the first half before a second-half Marcus Rashford strike and a Victory own goal at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Red Devils also announced the free transfer signing of Christian Eriksen on a three-year deal yesterday.

CAS upholds Fifa, Uefa's Russia ban

LAUSANNE • The Court of Arbitration for Sport yesterday dismissed appeals by the Russian football federation and four Russian clubs against Fifa and Uefa's decision to ban them from all competitions until further notice following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Global football's governing body Fifa and its European body Uefa decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in Fifa and Uefa competitions after the invasion.

Brentford sign goalie Strakosha

LONDON • Brentford have signed Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who left Italian side Lazio last month after his contract expired, has signed a four-year deal. He played 208 games for the Rome-based football club and won both the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup twice with Lazio. Strakosha will compete with 26-year-old Spain international David Raya, who has been Brentford's first choice since 2019.

Serena to play at Canadian Open

TORONTO • Serena Williams will continue her comeback at next month's Canadian Open in Toronto, organisers said on Thursday.

The former world No. 1 tennis star, who played her first singles match in a year during a first-round defeat at Wimbledon last month, was named in a field that includes 41 of the top 43-ranked players in the world for the Aug 8-14 tournament.

