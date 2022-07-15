Sports World: Koulibaly may join Sterling at Chelsea

Koulibaly may join Sterling at Chelsea

LONDON • Raheem Sterling on Wednesday became Chelsea's first signing since Todd Boehly's consortium bought the football club, ending his successful seven-year spell at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old forward signed a five-year contract for a fee reported to be £50 million (S$83.1 million).

He will reportedly be joined at Stamford Bridge for the new season by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Telegraph reported a £34 million deal has been agreed between the clubs for the 31-year-old centre-back.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Maguire will be fit to face Melbourne side

MELBOURNE • Manchester United captain Harry Maguire should be available to face Australian A-League football club Melbourne Victory today after missing their 4-0 thumping of Liverpool, manager Erik ten Hag said yesterday.

The defender skipped the first game of the Red Devils' pre-season tour in Bangkok on Tuesday after a knock in training. Ten Hag confirmed that Maguire should play at least 45 minutes in front of an expected bumper crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Omanyala gets visa in time for c'ships

NAIROBI • Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will depart for the United States to compete in the World Athletics Championships after being granted a last-minute visa to travel, the Kenyan's coach said on Thursday.

"He should be on the flight tonight to arrive in Oregon tomorrow morning," coach Duncan Ayiemba told AFP.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sorenstam and partner joint leaders

NEW YORK • Swedish veteran golfer Annika Sorenstam and compatriot Madelene Sagstrom grabbed a share of the first-round lead at the LPGA Tour's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational two-player team event on Wednesday, after carding a five-under 65.

Also at the top were France's Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber of the Netherlands, who posted a bogey-free round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Djokovic a hit at centre opening

VISOKO • Thousands flocked to a green valley in central Bosnia on Wednesday to witness Novak Djokovic opening a regional tennis centre for future generations to hone their skills.

The Serb arrived days after he won his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam. He played exhibition matches with players from the Balkan region - Bosnian Aldin Setkic, Slovenian Aljaz Bedene and Croatian Ivan Dodig - to mark the opening.

REUTERS