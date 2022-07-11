Sports World: Lionesses go down 4-1 to Australia U-23

Lionesses go down 4-1 to Australia U-23

Singapore lost 4-1 to Australia Under-23 in the Asean Football Federation Women's Championship in Manila, the Philippines yesterday.

The defeat at the Rizal Memorial Stadium was the Lionesses' third in four matches. But they scored their first goal of the campaign when Nur Umairah Hamdan's 88th-minute free-kick was headed backwards by an Australian player, but goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln could not gather the ball cleanly and allowed it to cross the line.

Singapore will face Indonesia in their final group match tomorrow.

Fiziev issues challenge to Nadal

LAS VEGAS • Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev knocked out Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos 18 seconds into the fifth round in their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Afterwards, Fiziev, who now has three KOs in his last four Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts, mocked his opponent, saying "now we know who the best Rafael is in the UFC" before offering to fight tennis star Rafael Nadal to prove who is "the best Rafael in sport".

REUTERS

Wales' defence key to historic Test win

BLOEMFONTEIN (South Africa) • Wales' improved discipline in defence in their own 22 was key to their first Test win over the Springboks on South African soil, coach Wayne Pivac said after their 13-12 victory at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

The victory was sweet for the tourists as they buried their hoodoo at a ground known as "The Graveyard", beating the rugby world champions away for the first time at the 12th attempt. They will try to repeat it in the third and final Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

REUTERS