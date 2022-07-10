Sports World: Men and women cagers exit 3x3 event

Men and women cagers exit 3x3 event

Both Singapore teams are out of the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup after losing all their games yesterday at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza.

The women fell 11-3 to Pool B winners Japan and 21-15 to Indonesia, while the men were beaten 21-17 by the Philippines and 22-13 by China in Pool C.

Singapore bottom in AFF U-19 C'ship

Singapore fell 3-1 to Laos yesterday to finish last in Group B of the Asean Football Federation Under-19 Boys' Championship in Indonesia, with Young Lions winger Khairin Nadim netting their only goal of the tournament.

They lost to Cambodia and Timor-Leste both by 1-0 margins and drew 0-0 with Malaysia.

Spurs aim high with 5th arrival in Lenglet

LONDON • Tottenham have landed France defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, their fifth pre-season signing, the English Premier League club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old joins Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster as Antonio Conte's side continue to strengthen ahead of their Aug 6 home opener against Southampton.

REUTERS

Kang has to skip Evian event too

LOS ANGELES • Six-time LPGA Tour winner Danielle Kang will miss additional time on the golf course after being diagnosed with a tumour on her spine last month.

The 29-year-old American said she will be out of action for the rest of the month - she will miss the next women's Major, the Evian Championship from July 21 to 24.

REUTERS