Sports World

Tanjong Pagar leave it late to beat Albirex

Two injury-time goals helped Tanjong Pagar United stun Albirex Niigata for the second time this season, as the Jaguars won 2-1 last night at the Jurong East Stadium.

Ilhan Fandi scored after just eight minutes for Albirex but the White Swans could not find a second goal despite dominating possession. They were punished when Reo Nishiguchi and Khairul Nizam scored within two minutes of each other late in the game.

In last night's other match, Geylang International beat bottom side Young Lions 2-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Lionesses lose 3-0 to Thais in AFF C'ship

Singapore lost 3-0 to Thailand in the Asean Football Federation Women's Championship at the Binan Football Stadium in the Philippines last night. The Lionesses, who have a draw and two losses, will face Australia tomorrow before their final group game against Indonesia on Tuesday.

Magsayo trying to emulate Pacquiao

SAN ANTONIO • Filipino star Mark Magsayo will defend his World Boxing Council featherweight crown against former world champion Rey Vargas of Mexico today in a battle of unbeatens.

The showdown at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is special for Magsayo because it is the same venue where superstar Manny Pacquiao stopped Mexico's Marco Antonio Barrera in 2003.

"I'm excited to be fighting in the same venue where my idol Manny Pacquiao fought Marco Antonio Barrera," said Magsayo, adding that he started boxing because of that match.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Top seed Yamaguchi toppled in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • World No. 1 female shuttler Akane Yamaguchi crashed out of the Malaysia Masters yesterday, after losing 25-23, 15-21, 21-10 to Indonesia's 31st-ranked Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the quarter-finals.

Tunjung will face South Korea's world No. 4 An Se-young today for a place in the final. Tai Tzu-ying and Chen Yufei will meet in the other semi-final.

There was another Indonesian upset in the men's draw, with 45th-ranked Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo defeating world No. 7 and compatriot Anthony Ginting 11-21, 21-16, 21-17. He will meet China's Lu Guangzu in the last four, with Hong Kong's Angus Ng and India's H.S. Prannoy in the other semi.