Sports World: EPL pre-season games on StarHub

EPL pre-season games on StarHub

Subscribers to StarHub's new Premier+, which starts from $24.99 monthly, can catch several friendlies involving English Premier League clubs, starting with the Liverpool-Manchester United clash in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The Reds' game against Crystal Palace in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy three days later will also be screened.

Those who wish to catch the EPL cross-carried on Singtel can sign up with StarHub from today. Get more info at starhub.com/ premierleague.

Albon ready to race after heavy crash

LONDON • Williams driver Alex Albon has confirmed he will be fine for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, after being taken to hospital for checks following the big crash at Silverstone.

The British-born Thai, whose car was pitched into the pitwall last Sunday, said he had just a few bumps and bruises, and was "pretty much back to normal".

Nauru weightlifter dies from Covid-19

WELLINGTON • Nauru's Commonwealth Games weightlifting champion and Olympian is the first Covid-19-related death in the Pacific island republic, which has a population of just over 11,000.

The Oceania Weightlifting Federation yesterday announced the death of Reanna Solomon, 40, who won two gold medals at the 2002 edition.

Momota out of Malaysia Masters

KUALA LUMPUR • World No. 2 shuttler Kento Momota lost 21-15, 21-16 to countryman Kanta Tsuneyama in the second round of the Malaysia Masters yesterday.

Momota said he was exhausted after losing to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in Sunday's Malaysia Open final. Tsuneyama will meet H.S. Prannoy in the last eight.

